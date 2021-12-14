PlayStation Plus has a new (small) surprise free gift for subscribers

It is a much talked about time for PlayStation Plus, what we are experiencing. The home subscription service Sony, in fact, it ended up in the eye of the storm after the announcement of the December games, considering that Godfall is offered in a single version (which was free for everyone at the same time on the Epic Games Store, without a subscription) and which Mortal Shell – as FFVII Remake before him – it was proposed without the possibility of upgrading to the PS5 version.

The feeling, in short, is that if in the past people subscribed to free games, leaving the need for a subscription to play online to the background, today they subscribe because they have to, to play online, without really wanting to.

It seems that Sony has captured these discontent, considering the news of these last hours: as we have reported, in fact, the company had proposed a momentary substantial discount for the annual subscription on the PlayStation Store, has launched a free weekend for everyone and now he also added a new free bonus for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

At this time, subscribers can then log into this page on the PlayStation Store and get it without spending a dime a small cosmetic kit exclusive to Fortnite: this is the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack, which allows you to have the Costume Sultura and the Pickaxe Cymitarra without disbursements.

This small gift is added to the other bonuses already provided for subscribers and available on the PS Store, among which we find free packages for Rocket League, for Brawlhalla, for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and also for World of Warships. You can see here all the bonuses redeemable with the subscription.

According to the rumors launched by Bloomberg in recent weeks, however, PlayStation Plus it could be close to a revolution: Sony would in fact be considering a subscription service with games on demand, along the lines of the Xbox Game Pass, which, however, would not include its games from day-one. Rather, it would be a service that would also absorb PlayStation Now, and which would also offer the classics of the older generations – today very difficult to recover on Sony consoles.

At the moment the Japanese company has not commented on the report of Bloomberg, signed by the trusted journalist Jason Schreier. While waiting to learn more, our recommendation is to grab the bonuses you are entitled to and take a look at all the details on PS Plus, in case you missed how the service works.