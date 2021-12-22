PlayStation Plus, here are the free games of January revealed by a leak

Could not miss, even this time, the punctual monthly leak of PlayStation Plus as for free games.

As the walls know by now, the PlayStation subscription service allows you to have some free games every month for PS4 and PS5.

December’s free games confirmed this trend, with some titles for both generations of Sony consoles.

PlayStation Plus it caused a lot of discussion this month, because one of the free games on offer turned out to be a sort of demo created for the occasion.

As the most observant of you will know, it is almost a tradition that leaks reveal free games in advance of PlayStation Plus the following month, all of which often they also turn out to be very accurate.

Again comes the anticipation from Dealabs, which he had already anticipated last month with absolute precision the lineup of free titles for PS4 and PS5.

These are two video games available for the new generation of PlayStation while one, even fairly important, will only be on PlayStation 4:

According to the portal leak, which we report above the reference image, these will be the free PlayStation Plus games of January 2022:

Deep Rock Galactic

DiRT 5

Persona 5 Strikers

Three very interesting titles, where Persona 5 Strikers it is certainly the title that stands out the most. Surely a lineup to consider, even because Deep Rock Galactic is a great value multiplayer.

We remind you that this selection is only provisional, the result of a leak from a credible source, but there is no confirmation from Sony that, at this point, we are waiting on time.

In December, as we said, PlayStation Plus did discuss but, surprisingly, it also gave unexpected gifts.

One of these also concerns Final Fantasy VII Remake, because the long-awaited free upgrade for the PlayStation 5 version of the game has arrived.

Let’s see if, in the course of the 2022, PlayStation Plus will decide what it wants to do when it grows up and how it manages its bonuses.