PlayStation Plus is heavily discounted on the PS Store, but only for a short time

The big surprise returns offer on PlayStation Plus membership for the Christmas holidays, which can be purchased at a strong discount only for a few days.

For a limited time, you can renew your PlayStation Plus membership for one year with the 50% off, the unmissable figure of € 29.99.

It is therefore an opportunity to be seized immediately to be able to immediately start redeeming and downloading the new free December games: the selection of the month also includes three bonus games for PlayStation VR, still available.

The initiative is unfortunately limited to new subscribers: those in possession of a subscription they will not be able to renew their subscription.

The promotion is valid from today until December 19, 2021: we remind you as usual that at the end of the year the subscription will automatically renew itself at the recommended amount of € 59.99, provided that the subscription is not canceled.

We remind you that the subscription to PlayStation Plus will not only allow you to be able to redeem many every month new free games, but will allow users to log in to bonus and discounts on the best titles available in the catalog.

Furthermore, the registration will allow you to take advantage of the online multiplayer on your favorite video games and access to 100GB to save game files on the cloud, thus making the inscription a must for every enthusiast.

To take advantage of this incredible opportunity, all you have to do is go to the following address: from here, all you have to do is add the product to the cart and complete the transaction.

Once the payment process is complete, your subscription will be officially active: you can check yourself that the procedure was successful by checking your PlayStation profile.

In short, after the case of “scam game»That has infuriated users, there is good news for fans who can take advantage of a great price for the subscription.

A story not helped also by a controversy related to another of the new free games included, which will not be possible to upgrade to the edition with improved graphics if redeemed with PlayStation Plus: a story that fans have complained about in the past with other titles as well .