PlayStation Plus, January free games announced

Sony has unveiled the lineup of new arrivals on PlayStation Plus in January, which has now come.

PlayStation Plus is the subscription service of the Japanese company, which allows you to take home games every month, cloud space for saves and online multiplayer.

The free December games will be available for a few more days, and they include one of the PlayStation 5 launch games.

As you will see from the post below, it has arrived confirmation of the numerous leaks, from multiple sources, regarding the free games of the month of January.

The new PlayStation Plus entries in January will be:

Deep Rock Galactic (PS5 and PS4)



(PS5 and PS4) Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)



(PS4) Dirt 5 (PS5 and PS4)



Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 are available with PlayStation Plus starting January 4.

As usual, these are three titles introduced for first time on Sony’s subscription service for its consoles.

Two are for PlayStation 4, which can also be used on PlayStation 5 thanks to backward compatibility, while one is only for PS4.

It is about Persona 5 Strikers, musou-style sequel to Atlus’ highly acclaimed JRPG, that is Person 5. Here is the description:

Join the Phantom Thieves and fight against the corruption that is invading the cities of Japan. When a distorted reality develops, a summer vacation with friends takes an unexpected turn. Uncover the truth and redeem the hearts of the people imprisoned in the center of the crisis!

For the availability of this trio it will be necessary to wait until next January 4th, and will remain redeemable until February 1st.

