PlayStation Plus, leak reveals December free games (there is an unreleased game)

A leak has revealed the lineup of new arrivals on PlayStation Plus in December, which has now come.

PlayStation Plus is the subscription service of the Japanese company, which allows you to take home games every month, cloud space for saves and online multiplayer.

The November games will be available for some time and include, among others, a title released on day one for this occasion.

For those of November there were also those who could have played one more, a bonus offered only to some players.

It is almost a punctual appointment the one with the leaks of the free games of PlayStation Plus, and also for the month of December we have our share of speculation.

The source is Resetera, which reports a video game forum post named Dealabs, where often offers and promotions appear Of every kind.

One of these posts was related to a PlayStation Plus “offer”, through which you can receive free games for the month of December.

It would seem that are just “those” free games which, every month, we look forward to. It has been reported that, in some regions, some of the games on the list have been changed, as is often the case.

What would the December free games be, then? Apparently Godfall, Mortal Shell And LEGO DC Super-Villains. The curious thing is that, as far as Godfall it is an unpublished edition called “Challenger Edition”, which will debut on this occasion.

While waiting for a confirmation from Sony, which will arrive shortly at this point, we remind you that you can redeem PS5 games even without owning the console: here’s how you have to do it.

PlayStation Plus recently broke a new record by proving itself a service much appreciated and requested by fans.

There was also recently a big movement in Sony studios, surprise development team acquisitions.