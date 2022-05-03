PlayStation Plus: May 2022 games now available for PS4 and PS5

April games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are now available through PlayStation Store. Users will be able to add them to their library completely free of charge until June 7, 2022 at 11:00 (Spanish peninsular time) for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Remember that starting in June, PlayStation Now, the subscription service for cloud gaming, will be unified with the new PlayStation Plus, giving rise to a new service with different subscription options. We leave you with the complete list of confirmed titles for this month, which we already anticipate:

PS Plus Games May 2022

FIFA 22 It was put up for sale in October of last year. In our analysis we told you that “it begins to add the technologies destined for the FIFA of the future in a continuous delivery, with hilarious games with a high tempo and many goals as well as adjustments in all modes to improve the experience.”

Tribes of Midgard is a game as a service sponsored by Gearbox Publishing. In our analysis we said of him that “he has roguelike, he has management, he has craftingit has online cooperative and it has survival (…) a shallow title, of imposed difficulty and not very stimulating, and with a somewhat poor progression “.

Lastly, Curse of the Dead Gods is an independent title edited by Focus Home Interactive that we said in our review that it is “a fairly attractive roguelike that doesn’t have much originality but, in return, has a very good combat system, a very satisfactory progression and a more than acceptable setting”.