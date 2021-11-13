PlayStation Plus, mega discount coming to PlayStation Store in view of Black Friday?

Little is missing Black Friday, the time of year in which it is possible to grab products of the most disparate genres at discounted prices and unique offers.

Numerous offers are popping up around the net and those related to PlayStation Store they are no exception.

In fact, a leak regarding any alleged offers that may be present in the PlayStation digital store just as far as Black Friday is concerned.

Obviously, as leaks they must be taken with gloves and we must not think that they represent the truth at all, also certainly the games present do not represent the totality of the offers that will then be included in the store.

However, we report that the leak comes from a German advertising flyer, which features four great names from as many great games that have marked the PlayStation brand:

As we can see from the Twitter post above, the user Thomascz has published online the photo of Sony’s hot Black Friday discounts featuring games of the caliber of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (PS5), Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5), Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) e Grand Turismo Sport (Ps4).

As seen from the post above it would seem that these special Black Friday discounts will be available from 19th to 29th November, users will then have 10 days to take advantage of the offers and download the games.

In addition to the titles mentioned above it would seem to have to be in the PS Plus subscription is also discounted, for which one would speak of a full-bodied 33% discount.

