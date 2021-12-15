PlayStation Plus, new free gift in December (and Spider-Man has to do with it)

From now on, all subscribers currently subscribed to PlayStation Plus will be able to redeem a free new additional bonus as a gift, dedicated to all lovers of Spider-Man.

Also this month a new gift completely free is available on PlayStation Plus, this time related to Marvel’s Avengers, the ambitious Crystal Dynamics title that has recently added Spider-Man to its roster of playable characters, but only on PlayStation.

This is therefore the second surprise available in a few hours: just yesterday we told you about an additional small free bonus available for a very popular game, which has also welcomed Spider-Man these days.

The new tribute, however, will allow all lovers of the most iconic Marvel superhero the opportunity to customize it with a new costume, different from those shown before its debut.

The social accounts of Marvel’s Avengers have in fact officially unveiled the new one cooperation with PlayStation Plus, which will allow subscribers to be able to download an exclusive package for free.

Inside this bonus pack it will be possible to find the beautiful costume Spider-Man Black Widow Man, along with the Spider-Man 030 license plate and 100 units, all without having to spend any additional money.

Grab Spider-Man’s PlayStation Plus Bundle for free for a limited time from the PS Store! ️ Black Widow Man Outfit

️ Nameplate 030

⭐ 100 Units pic.twitter.com/j0CGvk4WSO – Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 14, 2021

The package is available for PS4 and PS5 versions from Marvel’s Avengers and you can easily redeem it through the following links:

These bonuses will remain available for a limited time only: our advice is therefore to take advantage of this promotion as soon as possible, especially if Spider-Man represents one of your favorite characters.

The additional package therefore represents a pleasant surprise for fans of the character, who were disappointed with an aspect related to his launch on Marvel’s Avengers.

In fact, Spider-Man has not received a real story, as happened for the other new heroes: since it is an exclusive PlayStation character and not accessible to everyone, the developers have however preferred to give priority to other content.