PlayStation Plus November 2021: Knockout City, Kingdoms of Amalur and PS VR

The November PlayStation Plus update brings six new games to the Sony service catalog, including Knockout City and the Kingdoms of Amalur remaster.

PlayStation Plus change register a November 2021, offering its subscribers an update that includes six games instead of three thanks to the addition of titles for PlayStation VR, which from now on should become a permanent presence within the monthly line-up of the Sony subscription platform. The most relevant name is undoubtedly that of Knockout City, the fun multiplayer-based sportsman that arrives in the PS Plus catalog with the double version for PS5 (at the absolute debut) e PS4, but the arrival of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, remaster of the excellent action RPG by 38 Studios and Big Huge Games. In addition to the competitive experience in the Among Us style of First Class Trouble, as mentioned, there are three games for owners of the PlayStation VR viewer: it is the survival adventure The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, of the fighting game with the white weapon Until You Fall and creepy sci-fi horror The Persistence. The plentiful selection of November 2021 on PlayStation Plus has convinced readers of Multiplayer.it? Actually no, according to our survey: 48% of users considered the update not at all satisfactory, 25% unsatisfactory. Just 8% of the interviewees said they were very satisfied.

Knockout City Knockout City, an action phase during a match Available on PS4 and PS5, the latter version debuting right on PlayStation Plus, Knockout City is a colorful and fun multiplayer-based sports arcade, which allows you to try your hand at frenetic games of dodgeball (sorry, dodgebrawl) where the normal rules don’t apply and physical fights are the norm, as two teams face off for the win. Inside arenas very large, our task will be to control a player and aim to knock out our opponents by throwing at them ball in the most violent way possible. The ability to parry shots is limited, but the most predictable throws will only grant attempts to the counterpart, and that is why we will have to assimilate a whole series of mechanics between feints and stunts. Knockout City, players prepare for battle The end result is a title from gameplay surprisingly deep and pleasant, very varied in the situations it manages to create, with a good number of contents and a technical sector perhaps not too original but pleasant thanks to its cartoon style, able to effectively exploit the potential of PlayStation 5. The next-gen version of Knockout City includes two graphics modes, which allow you to run the game on the new Sony console at 4K real and 60 fps or at 1440p e 120 fps, providing us with absolute fluidity and great precision of controls. Would you like to know more? Then check out our Knockout City review.

Remaster of the excellent action RPG developed in 2012 by 38 Studios and Big Huge Games, with the collaboration of the designer Todd McFarlane, of the writer RA Salvatore and the game designer Ken Rolson, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning not only boasts renewed graphics in terms of resolution, frame rate and effects, but also various improvements made to the gameplay. In short, we are talking about a great work of remastering for an extremely full-bodied title, which catapults us into a large and fascinating kingdom, that of Amalur, involving us in spectacular style fights. hack & slash while we gradually discover new areas of the scenario and make our character grow. More details in the Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning review.

First Class Trouble First Class Trouble, two characters attack a third passenger Set in the distant future, First Class Trouble tries to re-propose the formula that contributed to the extraordinary success of Among Us putting us in the shoes of a character who is aboard a luxury spaceship hit by a malfunction: the artificial intelligence wants to rebel, and so it has sent some Personoid, synthetic copies of people. Using a third-person view, the title developed by Invisible Walls will therefore see us act at the command of a human being or a android, in the latter case with the aim of hindering searches and launching our attack when no one expects it, taking advantage of a wide range of possibilities. More details in our tried and tested First Class Trouble.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, our character has collected a toy train The famous television series based on the comic by Robert Kirkman also landed on PlayStation VR last year with The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, an action adventure in virtual reality set in the world of The Walking Dead. Against the backdrop of a rubble, zombie-infested New Orleans, we’ll have to move and fight to survive. Not only that: our character will need food and materials with which to build more or less improvised weapons, get in touch with other people and organized factions, as well as perform choices which will inevitably lead to some aftermath. All in the context of a complex and multifaceted experience, really interesting: we talked about it in the review of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

Until You Fall Until You Fall, an opponent to be faced with the sword If you’ve been looking for a VR fighting game, Until You Fall may be the title for you. In fact, we are faced with a hack & slash-style roguelite in which we will have to face hordes of monstrous enemies holding a sword and learning how to use it to the fullest, all within an evocative world. Fantasy, full of influences synthwave and also features an epic soundtrack. In the heavy armor of the last Knight in defense of the kingdom of Rokar, we will have to move through different scenarios and face increasingly stronger opponents, each characterized by a different attack pattern and ability, scoring deadly slashes, casting spells and moving at the right time to avoid taking damage. Will we be able to carry out our mission?

The Persistence The Persistence, one of the mutants awaits us at center stage Awaken us from a long cryogenic sleep, in The Persistence we will find ourselves aboard a spaceship that has ended up adrift near a black hole, invaded by a mysterious entity that has corrupted the crew, turning people into aberrant and violent creatures. Our goal will therefore be to survive and find a way to regain control of the ship … before it’s too late. Wandering around the metal corridors of the setting we will have to pay attention to the pitfalls that lurk around every corner, also because nature roguelite experience will see us lose part of the objects conquered in the event of death and resume the adventure at the command of a new clone. Fortunately, however, we will keep the weapon upgrades, which we will need to get to one of the possible endings of the game. We talked about it in the tried of Persistence.