Playstation Plus subscribers today will have an incredible bonus

Who has an active Playstation Plus subscription today can redeem two very interesting prizes. Here are all the details.

There are truly millions around the globe who have an active subscription to Playstation Plus, which is the subscription service that was created by Sony for gamers with PS4 And PS5. Through this type of subscription, in fact, it is possible to have all the advantages and all the gaming experience on the Japanese console.

Only those who are currently subscribed to the Playstation Plus, for example, can play online with other gamers, a fundamental thing for all those who want to throw themselves into multiplayer and maybe even the competitive one. Always and only for those who have a subscription it is possible to use space in the cloud for your own saves, thus having all your most important games and progress within reach and safe.

Then there are obviously the much talked about and coveted games of the month, free titles that can be downloaded every month and that will remain forever in the library of those who redeem them, but which will only be playable as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.

December 2021 Playstation Plus Subscriber Award

Playstation Bonus
Playstation Bonus

Every now and then, Playstation gives away gods really interesting bonuses, which can make millions of subscribed gamers happy. As it just happened. In fact, there is talk of the imminent arrival, by the hour, of some bonuses that PS Plus subscribers can redeem on CoD Vanguard and Warzone, or the Combat Pack. Here’s what it contains:

  • Skin for Lucas Riggs
  • Legendary “Blue Glitz” Shotgun Weapon Blueprint
  • Legendary “Mermaid Scale” Melee Blueprint
  • Emblem
  • Clock
  • Sticker
  • 2XP 60-minute Token

This type of objects are certainly a way to improve and enrich the experience of many users, especially those who are not exactly happy with the situation relating to the PS Plus. The subscription in fact, while not costing much, indeed, and it must be admitted, pales when compared to the Game Pass competition. As we told you, Playstation seems to be taking steps forward to work on a new project, we just have to wait and better understand what the future holds.

