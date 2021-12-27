PlayStation Plus, the PS5 and PS4 games of 2021: what year was it?

Let’s sum up the PlayStation Plus 2021: from the games included every month to the subscription discounts, this is how the last year of the Sony service was

PlayStation Plus experienced an undoubtedly interesting year in 2021, made up of excellent games for PS5 and PS4 that over the last twelve months have enriched the Sony subscription for a value of over € 1,200 against approximately € 470 in 2020. It was also a year of discounts: not only those reserved for subscribers as part of the offers that are renewed from week to week on the PlayStation Store, but also in relation to the subscription price, which a few days ago was even brought at € 29.99, with a 50% reduction compared to the official figure. In this special, however, we want to retrace the last 12 months of PlayStation Plus, to understand what year it was from the point of view of PS5 and PS4 games.

PS5 games on day one on PlayStation Plus Destruction AllStars, a violent collision between vehicles Going through the PlayStation Plus library in 2021, it is undoubtedly noticeable that the first half of the year has been by far the most exciting, thanks to the introduction of excellent games that in many cases have made their own. debut on PS5 right within the Sony service, therefore without additional costs for subscribers. This is the case of Destruction AllStars, introduced in February: a combat racer perhaps less brilliant than expected, but still able to offer a very pleasant experience. A sort of mix between the classics Destruction Derby And Twisted Metal in which, driving powerful vehicles, it is necessary to put out the other competitors, even if necessary by exiting the vehicle and moving on foot inside the arena. Also in February it was the turn of Control: Ultimate Edition, a next-gen re-edition of the excellent metroidvania-style action shooter by Remedy Entertainment which at the announcement had sparked quite a few controversies, given that the owners of the PS4 version could not carry out the free upgrade even if you already have the two DLCs. Introducing the game at no cost to PS Plus was therefore a way to cut the bull’s-eye and offer users this great experience without forcing them to pay for it twice. In April the same treatment was reserved for Oddworld: Soulstorm, remake of the iconic adventure starring Abe, a Mudokon predestined to lead his people to freedom; while in May to debut on PlayStation 5 it was Wreckfest, Bugbear Entertainment’s solid and fun racer, featuring many modes and a damage system that is still state-of-the-art. A Plague Tale: Innocence, the protagonist Amicia Virtually a tradition, the next-gen debut in the PlayStation Plus catalog saw the arrival of the tantalizing co-op based on spies and stealth Operation: Tango in June and then in July of the extraordinary adventure set in medieval Europe at the time of the plague, A Plague Tale: Innocence. The title of Asobo Studio, which puts us in the shoes of a brave girl fleeing the Holy Inquisition with her little brother, has benefited greatly from the transition to the next-gen, and it is not the only one. Two other PS5 debuts directly via PlayStation Plus were those of the war shooter Hell Let Loose, which took place in October, and that of the arcade sportsman Knockout City in November. Two other interesting productions, but which nevertheless fall into a second part of the year visibly less attractive and successful for the Sony service, which in fact has left many users unsatisfied.

A first semester with a bang Days Gone, the protagonist Deacon St. John with the gun in his hand From February to July 2021 the PlayStation Plus line-up lived in fact a period of real splendor, offering its users a slew of great games. Already the debut in January with Maneater, Greedfall and Shadow of the Tomb Raider heralded a start with a bang, but then came the various Control, Concrete Genie, Final Fantasy VII Remake (now with free upgrade to the Intergrade version), Days Gone and A Plague Tale: Innocence to make the monthly updates really interesting. In short, the setting to only three contents after the elimination of the titles for PS3 and PS Vita has probably allowed Sony to move with greater ease and enter into important commercial agreements in an attempt to further grow the user base of PS Plus. A goal that the Japanese company has achieved, given that in the second quarter of the year subscribers exceeded 47 million.

A lackluster second semester Godfall, a fighting sequence The greater investments made during the first half of the year unfortunately resulted in a very lackluster second half, which has not surprisingly left many users disappointed with every announcement of the monthly games. A phenomenon that became evident starting from August, when the uninspiring Hunter’s Arena: Legends, the nice but not shocking Plants Vs. Zombies: The Battle of Neighborville and the sporty Tennis World Tour 2 landed in the catalog. After that we saw the arrival of excellent games, but not exactly recent: from the action stealth Hitman 2 to the fighting game to Mortal Kombat X encounters, from the action RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning to the soulslike Mortal Shell, to finally get to the time. criticized Challenger Edition of Godfall, a sort of demo of the Counterplay Games title that closed the second part of 2021 on PlayStation Plus in an at least symbolic way.