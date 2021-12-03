PlayStation Plus, there are those who will have an extra free game in December

A few days ago the official status finally arrived free PlayStation Plus games for the month of December: Also for this month, users will have a selection of three games available to play on PS5 and PS4.

However, in the last few hours, another surprise announcement has arrived from Sony: users registered for PlayStation Plus in the Asian territory will receive a additional free game, which will therefore not be available in the rest of the world.

And it will be the only real difference between the different territories, given that the already announced free games for December will remain unchanged: it is therefore only a question of an extra gift, mysteriously absent for the rest of the world.

Another one cold shower therefore for Italian users and not only, after having discovered that one of the titles offered is not at all what we thought, but an incomplete version.

PlayStation Asia has in fact revealed that only for members registered in that region it will also be possible to download for free Judgment, the acclaimed investigative spin-off of the series Yakuza (Street Game Rant).

The announcement came through the official social accounts from Sony: You can find the relevant post advertising the extra game below.

Play as hero or become the villain with the PS Plus games in December! Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS5 / PS4)

Judge Eyes (PS4)

LEGO DC Super-Villains (PS4)

⚔️ Mortal Shell (PS4) pic.twitter.com/enH7DirVdh – PlayStation Asia (@PlayStationAsia) December 2, 2021

It is unclear why it was decided not to make it available Judgment even for subscribers in the rest of the world, although it seems plausible that these are simply problems related to license with the publisher.

Sony did not in fact explain the reasons behind this decision, limiting itself only to announcing the surprise bonus which, understandably, has disappointed overseas users a lot.

Italian and European fans will therefore have to be satisfied of the current monthly selection already unveiled: the hope is therefore that Judgment may arrive for free in the future also for the rest of the world.

Also for the Asian territory, Sony is also holding the awards for the PlayStation Awards 2021 in these hours: the first surprising winners have already been announced.