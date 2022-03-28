PlayStation prepares several announcements for this week, according to a source

Sony will close the fiscal year with some important PlayStation announcements that will be known this week. So believes Greg Miller, co-founder of Kinda Funny who has announced a slight change in the date of his podcast specialized in the world of PlayStation. Miller is not considered a insideror at least he does not usually leak information, but he is known to have contacts with the industry.

Man, looking like it might be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if even one of the three rumors Ive heard is true. As such, they were gonna delay recording PS I Love You XOXO until Thursday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/M5KnIRBo1v— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) March 27, 2022

“It seems that be a VERY interesting week for PlayStation if one of the three rumors I’ve heard is true. Therefore, we will delay the recording of PS I Love You XOXO until Thursday,” he said on Twitter.

One of them seems clear: Introducing the Project Spartacus Subscription Service, which according to Bloomberg is officially confirmed these days. Rumors indicate that it would unite PS Plus and PS Now in a service with different subscription levels: the most basic like the current PS Plus, which would cost 10 dollars, the second would be ‘Extra’ – a catalog of downloadable games between 250 and 300 dollars. titles, the advantages of the ‘Essential’- and it would cost 13 dollars, and the most expensive would be the ‘Premium’, which would be priced at 16 dollars with the addition of cloud gaming, limited access to new releases -EA Play style- , and classic games from previous generations, although it is unknown whether natively or in the cloud. There is something that is ruled out: the debut of the important releases of PlayStation Studios, a difference from Xbox Game Pass.

Study purchases? God of War: Ragnarok date?

A week ago Sony announced the acquisition of Haven Studios, the Jade Raymond team that was working closely with Sony on a project with an online component. Many of the rumors believe that this be the time to announce the purchase of Deviation Games, founded by managers of Call of Duty Black Opswith whom they are also collaborating.

And the third rumor that Miller refers to? The players believe that it could be the date of God of War: Ragnarok, which is still scheduled for 2022 but without a clear launch window. Sony has several confirmed and rumored titles for the coming months, but after launching Grand Touring 7 and Horizon Forbidden West no games first party marked on the calendar.