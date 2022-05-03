PlayStation publishes a job offer looking for a specialist in the purchase of studios

The money in the video game industry does not stop going around and there are many intentions of the big companies to invest the billions they obtain in profits by buying studios, something that Sony hints at publicly after revealing that it is in search of a Director of Corporate Development.

For those who do not know, this executive is in charge of seeking and specifying growth opportunities within the industry with the acquisition of developers, as indicated in the company’s job offer.

The news was delivered by industry analyst Roberto Serrano, who public on his Twitter account the message: “Sony Interactive Entertainment (@PlayStation) is looking for a Director of Corporate Development who is responsible for identifying opportunities for inorganic growth through acquisitions, investments or joint ventures, attractive mergers and acquisitions and investment opportunities. ”.

Offer that comes just time after the news of the search for a similar specialist by Microsoft, who on their Linkedin offered a position to a Manager of Development and Strategies in the video game industry.

