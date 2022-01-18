PlayStation Spartacus modeled on Xbox Game Pass? Phil Spencer wishes it

During a recent interview given by Phil Spencer to IGN.com, the boss of the Xbox division discussed the latest rumors about the merger of PS Plus and PS Now in PlayStation Spartacus, thus providing his point of view on the possible launch by Sony of a subscription modeled on the Game Pass.

The maximum exponent of the Xbox team finds strong similarities between the latest rumors on PS Spartacus and the content offer of the Game Pass, arguing how “A lot of those rumored things are actually intertwined with what we’re doing, like launching on PC and consoles at the same time, a commitment to backwards compatibility and a willingness to bring the subscription to as many platforms as possible – they overlap. I don’t want to say that all of this confirms how good we were at figuring out how to move, but I think the right answer is always to allow your customers to play the games they want how and where they want, all while giving them the ability to build a game. own content library and being always transparent in terms of initiatives related to the launch on PC, the crossgen nature of the titles and other things. So yeah, when I feel that others are doing the same things we do with subscriptions like Game Pass or PC launch, for me it all makes sense because I think it is the right answer“.

Still on the possible challenge between Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Spartacus, Spencer believes it is right to underline how “I don’t see it as an endorsement of what we’ve done. In fact, when I talk about Game Pass with our teams, I always talk about it as a unavoidable function. So we should continue to innovate and compete, because the things we are doing could offer us advantages but we know that we are only the first to propose it, we do not think that what we are offering cannot be replicated by others. AND I like it because it feeds our commitment to build and evolve what we have created. Because I think the best service we can offer to gamers is to distribute great games on PC, console, cloud and make them available from day one in our subscription. AND I expect that’s what the competition will do too“.