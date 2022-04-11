PlayStation Spring Sale kicks off with deals on physical PS4 and PS5 games

Sony has announced the beginning of the Spring Sales to the usual stores and outlets. From today yhuntil April 24PlayStation players will be able to get big titles in physical format for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at discounted prices.

Sony’s featured selection of these sales includes the following games:

For PS5:

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut for 59.99 – before for 79.99.

for 59.99 – before for 79.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for 59.99 – before for 79.99.

for 59.99 – before for 79.99. Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension for 59.99 – before for 79.99.

for 59.99 – before for 79.99. Demon’s Souls for 49.99 – before for 79.99.

for 49.99 – before for 79.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for 39.99 – before for 59.99.

for 39.99 – before for 59.99. Death Stranding Director’s Cut for 39.99 – before for 49.99.

for 39.99 – before for 49.99. Sackboy: A Big Adventure for 39.99 – before for 69.99.

For PS4:

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut for 49.99 – before for 69.99.

for 49.99 – before for 69.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for 39.99 – before for 59.99.

for 39.99 – before for 59.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man for 19.99 – before for 39.99.

for 19.99 – before for 39.99. The Last of Us Part II for 19.99 – before for 39.99.

PlayStation Hits:

Offers are also running on the PS Store

For those who prefer digital distribution, the PS Store also offers PS Store deals these days with discounts on blockbusters, indies and classics that reach up to 75% off.

Some of the most outstanding offers in the PS Store are the following: