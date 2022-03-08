PlayStation State of Play announced for March 9, we follow it live on Twitch

The leaks on the upcoming PlayStation State of Play are officially confirmed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The videogame division of the Japanese giant announces the new media event entirely dedicated to the upcoming PS4 and PlayStation 5 releases.

As the curators of the PlayStation Blog point out, the new digital appointment set by Sony will provide updates on the video games in development at the Japanese software houses, presumably with multimedia insights (gameplay videos, teasers or cinematic films) of titles destined to arrive on PS4 and PlayStation 5 between now and the next few months.

In announcing this event, Sony reiterates that it will be a show “organized together with Japanese publishers“ and that, consequently, there should be no news regarding exclusive PlayStation Studios first parties or updates regarding video games or PlayStation VR 2 hardware. Also according to the information shared by the PS Blog, the show should last approximately twenty minutes.

The new PlayStation State of Play will be officially held starting from 23:00 Italian tomorrow, Wednesday 9 March 2022. As usual, we will follow the event live on these pages and together with our editorial team on the Everyeye Twitch channel to provide you with all the updates on the announcements that Sony and its business partners have in store for PS4 and PS5 users: our window on the show will be open from 22:00to keep you company waiting for the actual start of the show.