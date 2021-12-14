PlayStation, State of Play imminent? What PS5 and PS4 games will be featured? – Multiplayer.it

PlayStation he would be organizing a last one State of Play for 2021, which according to some rumors is now imminent: there is talk of a possible announcement next week and a close broadcast. Well, which ones PS5 and PS4 games could they find a place inside the event?

The first that comes to mind is Hogwarts Legacy, which for an insider will be shown with a trailer right at the State of Play. The rumor it has already been reiterated a couple of times and, also considering the news that they would like the materials ready to be presented, it now appears really concrete.

Announced last year during a Sony Showcase, Hogwarts Legacy seems to have a collaborative relationship with PlayStation and therefore stands as the ideal candidate for a detailed reveal, which is also long awaited by the many fans of Harry Potter.

It could also be an excellent opportunity to show the gameplay of Horizon Forbidden West again, considering that the release of Aloy’s new adventure is only a few weeks away, having been set for February 18, 2022.

The same goes for Gran Turismo 7, due out on March 4 and therefore perfectly positioned to be presented during a new appointment with the State of Play, also here with gameplay sequences that aim to confirm the quality of the branded racer. Polyphony Digital.

Then clearly there is God of War: Ragnarok, postponed to 2022 due to the conditions of the voice actor of Kratos but probably ready to be shown with a longer and more detailed trailer than the short teaser published on the occasion of the official announcement.

Finally, there are further possibilities: a reveal of the next Bend Studio project, which as we know is working on a new intellectual property after abandoning the plans related to Days Gone 2, or the long-awaited announcement of the multiplayer of The Last of Us 2, Factions , which is currently in the works.

In short, the possibilities are many but the risk is always that of being disappointed: the hope is that a new State of Play will actually be broadcast in the next few days and that it can fill PlayStation fans with enthusiasm compared to a line-up than in 2022 you will not miss anything. What do you think? Let’s talk about.