PlayStation State of Play in December 2021, the rumor explodes: last event of the year?

The announcement of Star Wars: Eclipse at The Game Awards 2021 surprised the public, who had already been alerted to this possibility by a videogame insider.

The latter, active online as “AccNGT“is now back in charge, triggering a decidedly noisy indiscretion. According to the latter, in fact, plans for the imminent broadcast of a new PlayStation State of Play. The insider reports – with the Tweet that you find at the bottom of this news – Sony’s intention to close 2021 with a last communication event, which however should not have the scope and ambition of a wider PlayStation Showcase.

According to AccNGT, the talked about PlayStation State of Play should therefore take place during the month of December 2021, although no clue about the possible date has emerged so far. After all, the insider himself is not yet 100% sure of the news. On the horizon, however, the YouTuber quickly appeared Foxy Games UK, also to announce that it has heard rumors about a new State of Play scheduled for December 2021.

Shortly after the release of the new Italian trailer for Horizon: Forbidden West, the appointment could be an opportunity to have more details on the line-up of games coming to PS4 And PS5 over the next year. At the moment, however, we remind you that there is no official confirmation regarding the actual intention of Sony to organize the event: you just have to wait to find out more if necessary!