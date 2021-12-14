PlayStation State of Play maybe in December, what PS4 and PS5 games could there be?

There is a lot of talk about a probable upcoming PlayStation State of Play scheduled for December, Sony has not yet confirmed or announced anything but we want to try to hypothesize what games might be shown possibly during the showcase.

Numerous insiders are confident of a State of Play this month, however it should be a mini event that will close the PlayStation year. a show absolutely not comparable to a PlayStation Experience, at least that’s what people say on Reddit and on the social profiles of the most popular insiders.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about an upcoming trailer for Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy … and who knows if the State of Play is not the right place to show it, after the rumored presence of the game at The Game Awards however, which ended with a stalemate.

Another game that according to the insiders should have attended The Game Awards is Bully 2 but we do not feel we can say too much about it since Rockstar has shown several times that it wants to manage “own“i reveal of new games. Final Fantasy XVI is also being thought of but at the moment Square Enix seems more focused on promoting Forspoken coming out in May.

Looking at the PlayStation home, we think of an appearance of Gran Turismo 7 out in March and of course Horizon Forbidden West, it also seems too early to learn more about God of War Ragnarok. Both Gran Turismo and Horizon have been shown several times in recent weeks (in the case of Aloy’s adventure, the last appearance dates back to The Game Awards) but the occasion may be a temptation to showcase new material.

Unless the State of Play is dedicated to a single game, the presence of is almost certain smaller games like Stray or SIFU, even if in the case of indie productions it is always difficult to make predictions. And what do you expect and which games would you like to see at the State of Play in December? The comment space below is at your disposal!