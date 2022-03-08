PlayStation State of Play this week? Other sources confirm the possible event – Nerd4.life

Rumors about a possible resurface State of Play from Sony PlayStation this March 2022, and more precisely this weekas reported by GameReactor, a site that claims to have received confirmation of the information from various sources.

GameReactor reports having received confirmation of a State of Play by Sony scheduled for this week from “four normally reliable sources”, which would become even five with further confirmation, so there seems to be some substance behind the statement in question.

However, there is also a suspicion that Sony has plans to to put off the event due to the war, as it had also emerged in recent days, so we are still uncertain, but at this point there are many reports that point to March 2022 and these days in particular as regards a presentation official from Sony PlayStation. The doubt also remains about the nature of the event in question: we often talk about State of Play, but based on what has emerged so far it could also be a more extensive presentation, like the PlayStation Showcase seen previously, focusing on more numerous and larger caliber titles.

There are no precise information, but according to sources interviewed by GameReactor, the new event should allow you to “take a look and know release dates for some highly anticipated games“on PS5 and PS4. The possibilities are many, of course: among the most popular candidates is Hogwarts Legacy, but also the possible presentation of Project Spartacus, the new subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass.