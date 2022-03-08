PlayStation State of Play this week with many release dates: the rumor explodes

Following new important reports, rumors relating to the possible transmission of a new PlayStation Showcase in March 2022 return to explode: here are the news.

Directly from the pages of the European division of Game Reactorthe videogame journalist Eirik Hyldbakk Furu in fact, he claims to have had multiple confirmations of the rumors circulated in the sector over the last few weeks. “Four of my most trusted sources at Sony and one outside the company – writes the editor – they told me last month that a new PlayStation State of Play or PlayStation Showcase is scheduled for this week“.

The event continues the signing of Game Reactorshould be particularly rich, with Sony’s announcement of many release dates for projects in the pipeline in the creative forges of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In particular, the sources speak of “highly anticipated games“, with the mind that flies to productions of the caliber of God of War: Ragnarok or, on the third party front, news for Hogwarts Legacy.

However, Eirik Hyldbakk Furu continues, there seems to be a “but”. In fact, according to what was reported, many developers – both external and PlayStation Studios – would be asking Sony to postpone the event out of respect for the bloody Ukrainian crisis. In the face of the war that broke out on the borders of the EU, many internal voices also a Sony they would rather postpone the appointment. At the moment, of course, we are talking about simple indiscretions: to find out more it will be necessary to wait.