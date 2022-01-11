PlayStation State of Play with Horizon and Hogwarts Legacy in February, second show in March?

The rumors about the new appointment with State of Play, the format with which Sony periodically keeps us updated on the news coming to PlayStation platforms, are intensifying. Speaking is the well-known insider Tom Henderson, who had already anticipated that the new event was scheduled for February.

In his new video posted on YouTube, Henderson has specified that the State of Play will be held in early February (probably Thursday 3 February), and could be one of the most important held to date by the Japanese company.

According to the information shared by the insider, the transmission will contain the Sifu launch trailer, the intriguing action game from the authors of Absolver coming February 22, and one long game section dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West (The footage is compared to those of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Deathloop shown in previous SoPs).

In addition to this, it is specified that Warner Bros. Interactive is finally ready to show new material related to the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, and there’s a good chance the JKRowling-inspired game might appear right during State of Play.

Henderson adds that one more State of Play is scheduled for the end of March, occasion in which we will talk about PlayStation VR 2, Ghostwire Tokyo And God of War Ragnarok. It is also reiterated that new projects related to The Last of Us are close to being completed, and could be released later this year according to Henderson. Of course, we invite you to take the above with due caution, waiting for Sony to make any announcements.