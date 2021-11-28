PlayStation Store also cuts the price of PlayStation Plus

Gamers who intend to renew their subscriptions to PlayStation Plus they are always zealous and looking forward to discovering discounts that will allow them to save. So, during Black Friday we reported that on Amazon you can get your hands on the annual subscription at an extremely reduced price, as explained in this news.

We inform you that, for a few more hours, a substantial discount for PS Plus is also active among the PlayStation Store offers.

Right now, simply by logging into the digital store on yours PS4 or yours PS5, you can renew your subscription for twelve months by spending 33% less than the price list. It means that if, normally, you would pay € 59.99 for the annual subscription, in this case you can have the same duration as the subscription for € 39.99.

Black Friday is a great time to join PlayStation Plus! € 39.99 instead of € 59.99 for the 12 month subscription, but you only have until tomorrow! https://t.co/wUZu5x0W6p pic.twitter.com/GyrCedwgvn – PlayStation Italia (@PlayStationIT) November 28, 2021

The discount will remain in effect until 11.59 pm (GMT) on 29 November, 00:59 on 30 November in Italy. If you are interested, find here the promotion page reported by PlayStation:

In recent days there had been numerous rumors that had suggested just one full-bodied price cut for PS Plus during the period of Black Friday, as indeed happened.

PlayStation Plus gives you access to online multiplayer of video games on PlayStation. It also allows you to have free monthly games, selected by Sony, and gives you access to exclusive digital discounts. Finally, for PS5 users it includes a library of games on demand that is always available, including titles such as Bloodborne And God of War.

In the meantime, the discounts on video games on the Sony digital store also continue: in a dedicated news, we took a look at the offers to point out the best games under € 20 and the best games under € 10 that you could take home during these offers.

If you are looking for details on the digital sales of the Xbox world, however, you can find them here. In this news, however, we went on a hunt for goodies among the digital sales of the Nintendo Switch Black Friday.

For all Black Friday promotions, with reports of the best offers from our team, we recommend the dedicated hub.