PlayStation Store: Battlefield 2042 and Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

New update for the PlayStation Store, which this week sees the arrival of several games, including Battlefield 2042 and Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

PlayStation Store updates this week with the highly anticipated debut of Battlefield 2042, the latest episode of the shooter series developed by DICE, which forgoes the single player campaign in favor of an exclusively online experience, rich in content and modes but still immature in terms of balance and refinement. Then comes Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, a narrative prequel set during the first years of activity of the famous detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, in which Frogwares indulges in looking for background and solutions that will not fail to excite the many fans of the character and his videogame adventures. Clearly there is more: from the sensational return of Vaas Montenegro in the Far Cry 6 DLC, Vaas: Insanity, to the RPG Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, the first of a series of productions that will explore the MOBA universe by Riot Games; from the fantasy sandbox full of possibilities Grow: Song of the Evertree to the fascinating atmospheres of The Wild at Heart.

Battlefield 2042 Battlefield 2042, a squad of soldiers who just got off a helicopter Battlefield 2042 (PS5 and PS4, € 79.99) marks the return of the famous Electronic Artss franchise with an episode exclusively multiplayer, therefore devoid of a single player campaign but equipped with a large number of competitive modes and post-launch support that promises the introduction of many new content and improvements over the next few months. The setting in this case is that of a future war, which will decide the fate of the whole world and in which we will be able to take part in matches that involve up to 128 players. Huge battlefields, which surprise by extension and degree of interaction, re-proposing the inevitable feature of environmental destructibility and applying it to unprecedented and spectacular situations, such as natural disasters. Then there is the important novelty of the territorial modality Hazard Zone, which seems specially designed to take advantage of the design of the maps and sees two teams contending for the conquest of a series of important chips. It is in this situation that the various abilities of the Specialists, which in the most crowded clashes tend to have a low specific weight. And finally there is Battlefield Portal, a real window on the past of the series that allows you to try your hand at exciting matches within the most famous maps of all time, but with the level of detail and spectacularity guaranteed by the current graphics. So much substance, in short, which at the moment does not find outlet in a sufficiently solid and refined structure: we talked about it in the Battlefield 2042 review.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, the protagonist and his fictional friend Jon After the Lovecraftian parenthesis we told you about in the review of The Sinking City, Frogwares returns to try his hand at his most representative character, the infallible investigator created by the pen of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One (PS5 and PS4, € 44.99) therefore brings the Ukrainian development team back to its origins, but not only. In fact, we are talking about a prequel narrative, a sort of “year one” that sees the young Sherlock visit Cordona, the place where his mother died, to shed light on the dynamics of what happened. Far from being the seasoned detective we all know, the protagonist of the adventure relies on an imaginary friend, Jon, using him as a support for his deductions. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, a fighting sequence In our Sherlock Holmes Chapter One review we couldn’t help but point out the duration narrow of the main plot, which is resolved a little too quickly and without high notes, although the open world created for the occasion by Frogwares fortunately also reserves other contents, on all the secondary quests of the Stories of Cordona. The end result is an undoubtedly fascinating adventure in its assumptions, with some very guessed and narrative solutions investigative mechanics among the deepest and most multifaceted that the team author of the game has ever created, but also a structure that is largely disappointing, with a hasty main story and the absence of crossroads and branches to enrich it.

Vaas: Insanity Vaas: Insanity, the official artwork of the DLC Vaas: Insanity (PS5 and PS4, € 14.99) is the first DLC of Far Cry 6 (the review) and catapults us into a real journey into the insane mind of Vaas Montenegro, the iconic villain of the third chapter, also played this time by Michael Mando. At the command of the character, we will have to survive the pitfalls of a dreamlike and alternative version of the Rook Islands, in search of three key objects to be able to escape from the nightmare. What we described in the Vaas review: Insanity is a style establishment roguelite, with Vaas having to eliminate the enemies present in the scenario in order to obtain credits and use them to unlock permanent upgrades and obtain new weapons. In fact, everything else will be lost at the first game over, as part of a cycle that is repeated five times, making the challenge grow gradually.