PlayStation Store, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Knockout City

It’s Call of Duty: Vanguard week on PlayStation Store, but next-gen versions of Knockout City, First Class Trouble and Just Dance 2022 are also coming

The update of the PlayStation Store this week sees the debut of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest installment of Activision’s shooter series. Set towards the end of World War II, the game tells the story of one of the first special teams ever, tasked with finding out about the mysterious Phoenix Project. The title developed by Sledgehammer Games is however in good company: Knockout City, the fun arcade sportsman from Electronic Arts, also lands on PS5 with a technically enhanced next-gen version free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, while they also come First Class Trouble And Just Dance 2022.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard, some of the protagonists of the game After the excellent Call of Duty: WWII (review here), Sledgehammer Games returns to try their hand at second World War in Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5, € 79.99; PS4, € 69.99), focusing in this case on the story of one of the first special teams ever, made up of chosen soldiers from very different countries and experiences, who they turned them into extraordinary fighters. The team is in fact formed by the English sergeant Arthur Kingsley, courageous and charismatic; by the lethal Russian sniper Polina Petrova; by the swashbuckling but capable American driver Wade Jackson; and finally from the Australian Lucas Riggs, expert in explosives and bad manners. Together they must infiltrate behind enemy lines and uncover the truth about Project Phoenix. In our Call of Duty: Vanguard review we wrote about how the countryside single player of the game turned out to be fairly solid on the narrative front and with a well-tested gunplay, but too short to give the right space to four different personages, each with unique abilities that can make a difference in battle. Luckily the package also includes a fun one Zombie mode of traditional mold and a multiplayer competitive always spectacular and rich in content, with twelve Operators, a large number of customizable weapons and different stipulations that are unlikely to disappoint long-time Call of Duty fans.

Knockout City Knockout City, a sequence of the match The next-gen version of Knockout City (PS5, € 19.99) debuts this week on PlayStation Store, which as you know is available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers in November 2021. Building on the success of the PlayStation 4, the arcade sportsman of Velan Studios finds on the new Sony console a renewed technical sector, able to offer us a frame rate up to 120 fps for the greatest possible responsiveness and precision. The system obviously does not change, involving us in frenetic matches of dodgebrawl in which we will have the task of knocking out the components of the opposing team by hitting them with the ball, while we run inside large arenas. Our shots will have to catch the opponents off guard so as not to give them the opportunity to fight back, and that is why we will have feints, stunts and special maneuvers to make the most of. We talked about it in the Knockout City review.

First Class Trouble First Class Trouble, a Personoid reveals his intentions by attacking a human Developed by Invisible Walls, First Class Trouble (PS5 and PS4, € 19.99) takes a lot of inspiration from the blockbuster Among Us (review here) to immerse us in a competitive experience with similar traits. We are in fact on board a first-class space ship, the Alithea, in a sort of interstellar cruise that is interrupted by a not just unexpected event: theartificial intelligence on board she has gone mad and wants to kill us. At the command of one of the human travelers we will have to understand who we can trust and collaborate to stay alive, while trying to identify who among us is actually a hostile android. If, on the other hand, we will have to take on the role of a Personoid, as good impostors we will have to pretend to work for the common good but in reality wait for the right opportunity to inflict a heavy blow on the people aboard the Alithea. Further details in the tried-and-tested First Class Trouble.

Just Dance 2022 Just Dance 2022, the characters dance on the screen inviting us to imitate them Last episode of the famous Ubisoft casual musical series, Just Dance 2022 (PS5 and PS4, € 59.99) proposes the classic formula that has won over 138 million players worldwide over the years, enriched in this case by a tracklist that includes more than forty songs from artists such as Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Ciara and Justin Timberlake. In addition to the traditional Just Dance content, we will also find the Sweat mode, designed to let us do physical activity while having fun and keeping track of the calories burned, and the cooperative mode, to be faced with friends for up to six participants. Are you ready to dance?