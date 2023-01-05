PlayStation Store collapses the price of the best game to give away for the Three Kings

Sackboy: An adventure in a big way is a family game and perfect to enjoy in these days of Three Kings, Now it is with a great discount in PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Store kicks off the Sales dedicated to the Three Wise Men.

PlayStation Store sales don’t stop and, if you have not been able to take advantage of some of the most interesting of the January sales promotion, now it is time to look ahead and take advantage of the discounts dedicated to the Three Wise Men, which have been recently started on the occasion of such an important date with this one. In this way, you can get your hands on the most amazing PS5 exclusive game that has come to date and, this time, we have to look again at a title from PlayStation Studios to introduce you. the promotion dedicated to the best game to give away on the night of Three Wise Men.

How could it be otherwise, we are talking about Sackboy: A big adventure, a family game and perfect for these dates in which you can all play together and have fun like never before. In this way, you can take advantage of the PlayStation Store offers to get it for only 29.39 euroswhich means a discount of 58% compared to its usual price. With that, you will be saving a total of 40.60 euros if you buy it before next January 19at which time the current promotion dedicated to the Three Wise Men will end.

Sackboy: A big adventure for PS5/PS4 for €29.39

Sackboy: A big adventure or how to make a platform game that borders on perfection

“Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great game: fun, versatile and very varied. It doesn’t invent anything new, but it doesn’t need it either, because what it does it executes really well and is very satisfying for all lovers of the platformer genre. The new line that Sumo Digital is following for the adventures of the PlayStation mascot It is very promising and cries out for continuity with new titles that continue to explore its possibilities.. And if in addition to that they manage to further exploit the diamond in the rough that they have with the DualSense, they will be able to create one of the best platformers to ever come to PlayStation“, We commented in the analysis of the game.

Sackboy: A big adventure for PS5/PS4 for €29.39

In this way, take advantage of these days to get Sackboy: An adventure in a big way on PlayStation Store for only 29.39 euros and enjoy the dates of the Three Kings in the best possible way.