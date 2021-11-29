PlayStation Store, end of year offers unveiled: discounts up to 95%

The Black Friday of PlayStation Store is about to officially end, officially putting an end to a great series of unmissable ones offers on the best games available on the Sony console.

PlayStation Store, however, certainly does not intend to stop its price cuts, unveiling them on the occasion of Cyber ​​Monday end-of-year offers, with many new advantageous discounts, especially for those who have a PS Plus subscription.

In this regard, you may want to take advantage of theoffer on the subscription: for a few hours PlayStation Plus can be yours with a 33% discount.

Furthermore, Just for today the aforementioned offers for Black Friday will still remain available: this means that you still have time to save big money on FIFA 22 and on the exclusive PS5.

The new PlayStation Store offers will keep players company until the start of the Christmas session, as the large discounts currently available will remain valid until December 23rd.

After Black Friday, users will still be able to save on lots of products up to 95%, in some cases also taking advantage of exclusive discounts reserved for all those in possession of a PlayStation Plus subscription.

For example, fans of car simulations will be able to enjoy Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition for less than € 10 thanks to the 75% discount, but thanks to Plus you can take advantage of an additional 5% discount.

There are also multiple chapters of the beloved FPS series on offer call of Duty, like Black Ops III, with discounts up to 70%; moreover, always remaining on the subject of games designed by Activision Blizzard, you can buy the Triple Play bundle of Crash And Spyro with 50% discount e Diablo III Eternal Collection 67% less.

Even fans of games based on anime and manga will have something to enjoy: for example, theDeluxe Edition from Jump Force it can be yours with an exceptional 89% discount, while Dragon Ball FighterZ can be purchased by saving the86% less.

The most advantageous offer is certainly the one it concerns Motorcycle Racer 4, the last chapter of the famous motorcycle saga that can be yours with an incredible one 95% discount, for both the standard and deluxe editions: it means you can buy it for less than 2 or 3 euros.

Below you will find one of ours selection of the many PlayStation Store end-of-year offers: to be able to consult them all in detail, just go to the following address.

In case you intend to spend as little as possible, we also point out which we believe to be the best games available for less than 20 and 10 euros for Black Friday: also in this case, you will have very few hours available to take advantage of these opportunities.