PlayStation Store is giving away a PS VR game for a limited time – Nerd4.life

Surprisingly, the PlayStation Store has a (belated) Christmas present for all players. Indeed Pirate Flight (VR) for PlayStation VR is free from now until January 13, 2022. It is an arcade title in which we will have to complete timed and obstacle courses aboard an airplane.

You can download Pirate Flight (VR) from the PlayStation Store at this address or alternatively by accessing the Sony digital store directly from your console. You have until January 13, 2022 to get the game for free, after which it will return to the standard price of 14.99 euros. Once redeemed it will be added to your library and will be yours forever, just as if you had purchased it.

Released in May 2018, Pirate Flight (VR) is described by the developers themselves as the “most casual flying game” ever. It actually looks like arather light experience and suitable for everyone, in which to engage in numerous timed challenges in over 90 missions set in three different worlds. Below is the official description of the PlayStation Store.

“The virtual reality flying game suitable for everyone. You will just have to fly, overtake the other planes and hit the targets. The game is divided into three fabulous worlds and 90 missions!

Intuitive controls and no landings. Unlike a real simulator, it allows you to relive the thrill of a flying game like those in arcades. And there are dragons too!

Forget about dizziness and air sickness. Pirate Flight (VR) runs at 90 FPS and offers a predefined comfort mode that makes flying in virtual reality a pleasure!”

Staying on the subject, yesterday Sony announced the January 2022 free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.