PlayStation Store – Matrix: The Awakening and Twelve Minutes

The new PlayStation Store update sees the arrival of the spectacular demo Matrix: The Awakening and the adventure based on time loops Twelve Minutes

Matrix: The Awakening And Twelve Minutes are undoubtedly the flagship contents of the new update of the PlayStation Store: in the first case we are talking about a spectacular demo created to illustrate the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5, in the second of a thriller adventure based on the concept of time loop. However, the week that is about to end has also seen the arrival of other interesting titles: from the shooter Serious Sam 4 to the expected expansion Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, passing by products such as Heavenly Bodies and White Shadows, as well as the much-talked about Challenger Edition of Godfall.

Matrix: The Awakening Matrix: The Awakening, the spectacular chase sequence Launched by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss during The Game Awards 2021, Matrix: The Awakening (PS5, free) is a demo exclusively next-gen created by Epic Games to illustrate the sophisticated technologies ofUnreal Engine 5. How? Virtually recreating the world of the Matrix and giving us the opportunity to experience it with an absolutely extraordinary visual rendering. We tried Matrix: The Awakening and we were fascinated by it: after a presentation with the two protagonists of Matrix Resurrections (here the second trailer in Italian), the demo involves us in a frenetic Chase in which Trinity and a new female character try to sow the Agents, who nevertheless multiply driving various vehicles. Having completed that phase, heavily scripted and for this very reason truly spectacular, we then move on to a section where it is possible to freely explore the city of Matrix, going around on foot or by car, or even activating a virtual drone that can rise to any height and allow us to admire the boundless panorama, possibly modifying the lights and the presence of traffic and pedestrians. Matrix: The Awakening is therefore a high-impact technological demonstration, which provides a taste of what will be the future of videogames and more. This is precisely why it pushes the hardware of the PlayStation 5, struggling to maintain 30 fps, especially in the most hectic situations, and using gimmicks such as upscaling to reach a resolution in 4K.

Twelve Minutes Twelve Minutes and its peculiar view from above After the exclusive time on Xbox, Twelve Minutes (PS5 and PS4, € 24.99) also makes its debut on Sony consoles, bringing with it an undoubted load of charm and originality. It could not be otherwise, considering that the adventure created by Luis Antonio uses an unprecedented view from above and a narrative that recalls the thriller genre, putting in place the expedient of the time loops. There history of the game sees the protagonist return home while his wife is waiting for him with a surprise, but soon afterwards the police burst onto the scene, arresting the woman accusing her of having committed a heinous murder a few years earlier. At this point the first loop occurs: the character we control can go back in time by twelve minutes and try to change the course of events. Twelve Minutes, the bedroom What exactly will we need to change for the situation to change? The possible interactions are many and certainly add depth to the experience, while lacking consistency as we wrote in the Twelve Minutes review. In fact, the game turns into a sequence of trial and error that at some point can create frustration and that does not leave you fully satisfied when you finally find the square. Net of the inevitable consequences of a structure that is too free of constraints, we are talking about an artistically indisputable product, with an engaging plot and excellent dubbing by world-famous actors such as Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy And Daisy Ridley.

Godfall: Challenger Edition Godfall, a fighting sequence Available in December at no additional cost to PlayStation Plus subscribers, Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS5 and PS4, € 14.99) basically looks like theendgame of the title developed by Counterplay Games, with three different modes (Bringer of Light, Stones of the Dream and Tower of the Ascended Trials) designed precisely as extra content after completing the story. At the command of a character already adequately enhanced, we will therefore be able to try our hand at a series of challenges and obtain precious rewards, alone or in cooperative with two other players, refining our build by unlocking new and powerful items to add to the equipment. And if the experience catches us, of course, we can also buy the basic campaign through a € 15 upgrade package. The Godfall review.

Serious Sam 4 Serious Sam 4, the protagonist riding a motorcycle shoots an alien with a rifle More than a year after its release on PC and Google Stadia, Serious Sam 4 (PS5 and PS4, € 39.99) has also arrived on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 by surprise, to the delight of the many fans of the Croteam shooter series. The game, set before the events of the third chapter, puts us back in the shoes of Sam, once again grappling with an army of evil aliens to slaughter. This time his mission will take him to visit Rome, Pompeii, Carcassonne and Tunguska, giving life in each of these scenarios to absolutely spectacular battles, also thanks to an enhanced graphics engine that is able to represent on the screen hundreds of enemies at once. We will have to eliminate them all, through frenetic and engaging action sequences perfectly in line with the soul of the franchise. Serious Sam’s review 4.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the main characters of the expansion Square Enix’s rich new MMORPG expansion is finally here! Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PS5 and PS4, € 44.99) adds another chapter to the story of Hydaelyn and Zodiark, involving us in an adventure that will take us to visit new settings and even push us to reach the moon. The many players of Final Fantasy XIV will be able to experience the skills of two new classes, Sage and Reaper, take advantage of a level cap raised to 90, explore new locations such as Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han, control the new Viera race, face enemies never seen before and try their hand at extra raids and smaller PvP modes than the original ones. Our tried and tested Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.