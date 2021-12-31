PlayStation Store, new free game to celebrate 2022

In this last year, PlayStation Store has given its users an avalanche of games, whether they are PS Plus or PS Now subscribers.

In fact, all DualSense owners have on their side a large number of titles to be redeemed absolutely free, to which now another surprise is added.

Close to the announcement of the PlayStation Plus free games in January, Sony has in fact decided to give another, small gift to its loyal users.

It is about Pirate Flight, a fun virtual reality game that will therefore need a PlayStation VR viewer to be played in the best way.

But that’s not all: the title in question can be redeemed for free no later than the next one January 13, 2022.

The description of Pirate Flight via PlayStation Store reads:

The virtual reality flying game suitable for everyone. You will just have to fly, overtake the other planes and hit the targets. The game is divided into three fabulous worlds and 90 missions! Intuitive controls and no landings. Unlike a real simulator, it allows you to relive the thrill of a flying game like those in arcades. And there are dragons too! Forget about dizziness and air sickness. Pirate Flight (VR) runs at 90 FPS and offers a predefined comfort mode that makes flying in virtual reality a pleasure!

