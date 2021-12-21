PlayStation Store: Praey for the Gods and Among Us

Several new games have arrived on PlayStation Store this week: from Praey for the Gods to Among Us, from Aeterna Noctis to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

The new update of the PlayStation Store saw the surprise arrival of Praey for the Gods, the action adventure clearly inspired by the classic Shadow of the Colossus, in which we will have to face a series of enormous creatures that with their very existence threaten the world in which we live. Will we be able to complete this feat? It also arrives on the Sony digital platform Among Us, the asymmetrical multiplayer that has literally caused a furore on PC and mobile thanks to word of mouth and to some famous streamers who have brought it to their direct, turning it into one of the greatest hits of recent years. Ready to find out who the impostor is? Other releases include the disappointing remaster of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition, the horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and two different metroidvania-style experiences: Aeterna Noctis, with her hand-drawn graphics, and the Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth tie-in.

Praey for the Gods Praey for the Gods, the protagonist of the game Developed by a team of just three people, No Matter Studios, Praey for the Gods (PS5 and PS4, € 29.99) puts us in command of a mysterious warrior tasked with saving the world from the ice that is rapidly covering it. How? Chasing a series of gigantic creatures which are somehow related to this phenomenon, just like in the classic Shadow of the Colossus. Armed with a sword, bow and glider, we’ll have to explore a open world made of snow-covered wastes and more or less hidden enemies, get shelter from the cold and food to avoid starvation, collect materials useful to build objects and tools, then take a deep breath and face the titans openly, climbing on them fur and hitting its weak spots until they collapse to the ground. As we wrote in the Praey for the Gods trial, the game allows you to choose freely your path and therefore what will be the next giant we are going to fight, with the only exception of the initial battle. We will be able to orient ourselves by looking at the signs of our steps in the snow and observe the world around us to discover where the enormous creatures that we have the task of killing are hiding. The launch of the No Matter Studios title took place at the end of a long period of early access on Steam that allowed the authors to collect valuable feedback and enhance the experience under various aspects, refining the mechanics and enriching the structure through the introduction of the last giants. Our review will come shortly.

Among Us Among Us, an imposter prepares to attack A real costume phenomenon with hundreds of millions of downloads to its credit, Among Us (PS5 and PS4, € 3.99) has finally arrived on PS5 And PS4, thanks to a particularly accessible price and a well-established formula, which over time has been strengthened and enriched through numerous updates and the release of new content. The basic concept is very simple: on board a spaceship there is a group of astronauts in charge of carrying out maintenance through the completion of a series of minigames, but in the team there are some hidden impostors who are tasked with sabotaging operations and eliminating others. Among Us, the voting stage In the face of particularly suspicious events, the crew meets to determine who the traitors are and possibly launch them into the void of space, but very often it happens that the choice is wrong due to conflicting clues or is influenced precisely by the vote of the players who plot because the shipment fails. The PlayStation version of Among Us supports the cross-play with all the other platforms in order to always ensure that you can find someone to organize a match with, although the experience is particularly beneficial when playing with friends – we talked about this and other aspects in our review of Among Us.

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition, a fighting sequence An integral part of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass (review here), Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition (PS4, € 14.99) can also be purchased separately, although the game is only available in the PS4 version. However, it seems that this remaster is devoid of substantial technical improvements compared to the original of 2013: beyond the increased resolution, the frame rate has remained anchored to the 30 fps. An inexplicable decision by Ubisoft, especially considering the popularity of this one retrofuturistic spin-off, which certainly deserved a more accurate review. At the command of the super soldier Rex “Power” Colt we will find ourselves in an alternative and dystopian 2007 that aesthetically refers to the style of the 80s, committed to facing hordes of mutants and fearsome Blood Dragon on a remote island.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach, the scary animatronics Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PS5 and PS4, € 39.99) is the new chapter of the famous horror series and puts us in the shoes of Gregory, a little boy who finds himself trapped inside Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. Again the animatronic they will not fail to hunt us down, and in the course of the adventure we will have to try to survive by running away and hiding. Similar to the other episodes of Five Nights at Freddy’s, we will be able to check the surveillance cameras to locate any threats, create diversions using various objects, find new hiding places from time to time and explore the length and breadth of the building in search of new opportunities to arrive alive at the reopening of the complex.