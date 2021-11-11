PlayStation Store, PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros – Nerd4.life

Like every week the PlayStation Store has been updated by adding new promotions. Among these it is possible to buy PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros, a figure within everyone’s reach, but thanks to which it is possible to get your hands on many interesting titles or recover some pearls of the past years that you have snubbed so far.

Among the games for less than 10 euros, several titles of the Yakuza series stand out. In fact, until December 2, you can buy Yakuza 6, the latest adventure of Kazuma Kiryu, Yakuza 0, the prequel of the saga, as well as Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2, the remakes of the first two chapters, for less than ten euros.

Among the new budget promotions we also find Bioshock: The Collection, Far Cry 3 Classic Edition and the remasters of Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6.

PlayStation Store

Here is a selection of PlayStation Store games for less than 10 euros:

.hack // GU Last Recode – 7.99 euros

Bioshock The Collection – 9.99 euros

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – € 8.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – € 8.99

Resident Evil 4 – 7.99 euros

Resident Evil 5 – 7.99 euros

Resident Evil 6 – 7.99 euros

Yakuza 0 – 7.99 euros

Yakuza Kiwami – 7.99 euros

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – 7.99 euros

Yakuza 6 – 7.99 euros

Here is a selection of the new PlayStation Store November promotions for PS5 and PS4.