PlayStation Store, PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros with the latest offers – Nerd4.life

The latest offers available on PlayStation Storenamely the promo Il Pianeta degli Sconti, gave birth to the usual, long list of PS5 and PS4 games that you can buy a less than 10 euros. Which are the most interesting?

We certainly start from the controversial Hood: Outlaws & Legends (review), the peculiar PvPvE with a medieval setting inspired by the legend of Robin Hood, which can be yours for € 9.99 instead of 19.99 in the double version PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4: this is the best price ever for the Sumo Newcastle stock.

If the launch of Horizon Forbidden West (review) has thrilled you and you want to recover Aloy’s previous adventures, the Complete Edition of Horizon Zero Dawn is available at half price: € 9.99 instead of 19.99 and bring you a lot of stuff at home, as the pack includes The Frozen Wilds expansion.

Speaking of post-apocalyptic scenarios, Metro Exodus (review) is also part of the promotion, the third installment of the 4A Games series, which can be yours for € 7.49 instead of 29.99, the same amount required for the exciting Kingdom How: Deliverance: € 7.49 instead of 29.99.

Have you heard of the BioShock movie produced by Netflix? Well, you can recover the complete trilogy with BioShock: The Collection for € 9.99 instead of 49.99, or try your hand at another great classic at the usual promotional price: the Game of the Year Edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 9, € 99 instead of 49.99.