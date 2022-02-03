PlayStation Store, PS5 and PS4 games for less than 10 euros with the latest offers – Nerd4.life

The PlayStation Store kicked off a new promotion, Critics’ Choice, which puts hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games old and new. The offers they focus on the most recent productions, but there are still several titles that you can take home for less than 10 euros.

In the news dedicated to discounts on PlayStation Store we have mentioned names like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but if you are looking for games that have been released a little longer, you can save really a lot of money.

This is the case of the Digital Deluxe of Shenmue 3, which can be yours for only € 7.99 instead of 39.99, or of the survival horror Blair Witch, available at the lowest price ever: € 8.99 instead of 29.99.

Staying on the horror theme, it is among the Layers of Fear 2 offers for € 4.99 instead of 19.99, while One Piece fans will be able to recover the last tie-in produced by Bandai Namco, One Piece: World Seeker, paying only 9 , € 79 instead of 69.99.

The precision shooter Sniper Elite 4 comes away for just € 6.99 instead of 69.99, while the action cooperative Warhammer: Vermintide 2 can be yours for € 7.49 instead of 29.99. Finally there is that Hollow Knight gem at just € 5.79 instead of € 14.49.