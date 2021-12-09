PlayStation Store, PS5 and PS4 games on offer for the Game Awards: many news – Nerd4.life

On PlayStation Store there are numerous PS5 and PS4 games in offering for the Game Awards 2021, with many new features available at the lowest prices ever. As per tradition, here are some eloquent examples!

In our Battlefield 2042 review we extolled the undoubted qualities of the latest episode of the DICE shooter series. Well, thanks to promotion of the Game Awards it is possible to buy it for € 59.99 instead of 79.99, therefore with a reduction of 25%.

Speaking of shooter, among the offers we also find the Ultimate Edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard (here the review) at € 87.99 instead of 99.99, Far Cry 6 (review) at € 41.99 instead of 69.99, Back 4 Blood (review) for € 48.99 instead of 69.99 and the surprising Deathloop (review) for € 34.99 instead of 69.99.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy immersive space adventure (review) can be yours for € 45.49 instead of 69.99, while Alan Wake Remastered (review) is available for only € 23.99 instead of 29.99 and the wonderful Kena: Bridge of Spirits (review) for € 27.99 instead of 39.99.

Also available at the lowest price ever on the PS Store are Resident Evil Village (review) at € 30.09 instead of 69.99, Mass Effect Legendary Edition (review) at € 39.89 instead of 69.99 and the thrilling shooter roguelite Returnal (review) for € 59.99 instead of 79.99.

You can check out all PS Store Game Awards 2021 promotion offers by visiting this page.