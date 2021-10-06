PlayStation Store unveils deal of the week (and will make Vin Diesel happy)

The new promo of the week on PlayStation Store, Sony’s online store for PS4 and PS5, throws you into a dangerous world populated by … dinosaurs.

PlayStation Store updated its catalog of offers for PS4 and PS5, like every week, on Wednesday. The Sony online store offers a number of promotions for users who are passionate about gaming and digital purchases, to be enjoyed on the consoles of the PlayStation family.

The promo of the week is about specifically Ark: Survival Evolved, an addicting survival game in a dinosaur-populated world that takes over from Skyrim seven days ago. Also on offer are the Season Passes with which to expand the Studio Wildcard production, which will soon have a following with a lot of participation super fan of the game Vin Diesel. Diesel played an important role in the presentation of the title at the latest The Game Awards, surprisingly presenting himself in a trailer that left fans speechless with its many quirks and high-profile graphics. The sales include cuts of up to 67%, with the possibility of grabbing the basic edition of the title for less than 10 euros. Ark offers expire in a week, so hurry up if you’re interested in buying it for PS4 (it also works on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility of the console).

At the same time, the new promotion on Hidden Gems was launched, which aims to bring to light some of the most underrated games on the PlayStation Store. Among the discounts we find wide-ranging titles such as Metal Gear Solid V and Final Fantasy XV, but also smaller products such as It Takes Two, What Remains of Edith Finch and Salt & Sanctuary. But the gems in question are over 400, so the invitation is to reach the pages of the PlayStation Store and sift through them calmly to choose what to spend an evening (or more) with.

The online store will hold another very tempting promotion on for a few more days Success Games, to absolutely keep an eye on. Qhis promo includes discounts on triple-A like The Last of Us Part II and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as one of the first PS5 exclusives, Returnal. Of course, a great way to celebrate the latest acquisition of PlayStation Studios, Bluepoint Games, the same fate that happened only a few months ago to the authors of the roguelike title, the Finns of Housemarque. TOeven in this case, the choices are many and we just have to send you back to the store to make your purchase calmly.