PlayStation Store unveils the new weekend offer: a big one just released

PlayStation Store surprisingly decided to launch a new incredible one weekend offer on an extremely recent big one, released on the market less than a month ago.

We are talking about Call of Duty Vanguard, the latest installment in Activision’s popular shooter series and developed by Sledgehammer Games, which may already be yours at a reduced price.

This promotion therefore represents a new opportunity for users of save money, adequately accompanying the already incredible end-of-year sales.

All weekend long, PlayStation users interested in trying the new chapter of Call of Duty will therefore be able to take advantage of the 25% discount on the product.

We remember that Call of Duty Vanguard is set again in the scenarios of Second World War, offering the possibility to observe it on a global scale with an unprecedented perspective.

The PlayStation Store offer is valid for both the Standard Edition on PS4 than for the cross-gen bundle, which also includes the next-gen version for a small additional charge.

In order to make the cross-gen bundle yours you will have to spend € 63.99, against the € 52.49 of the simple standard edition: normally, they would cost € 79.99 and € 69.99 respectively.

At the following address you can find all the details of the offers dedicated to Call of Duty Vanguard on PlayStation Store, with the possibility of proceeding with the eventual purchase.

The promotion will remain valid only until Tuesday 7 December 2021: given the return of the weekend offers, it is plausible to imagine that starting from next week the offers of the week could also return.

In any case, the availability of Call of Duty Vanguard on offer only a month after its launch, it would seem a confirmation of the lack of success achieved among the community, which would have chosen to ignore it in favor of Fortnite or Warzone.

Not surprisingly, the first official sales results established that it was the worst launch of the series in 14 years: it was since the days of Modern Warfare that a call of Duty it wasn’t selling that cheap. We’ll see if the new weekend offer will help to improve the situation.