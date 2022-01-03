PlayStation Studios working on open world action stealth, for an insider – Nerd4.life

One of the PlayStation Studios got the green light from Sony and is working on a action stealth open world presumably for PS5. Or at least that’s what the well-known insider Tidux says.

The Deep Throat, who seems to know several details about the project but prefers not to unbutton too much “so as not to ruin the reveal”, states that we can imagine this game as “a mix between Metal Gear Solid 5 and Splinter Cell and allows you to face the missions as you prefer, with weapons drawn or without ever being seen “.

Tidux, who also recently said that in February there will be a new Sony State of Play entirely dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West, unfortunately is not one of the most reliable sources, with some of its tips that in the past have proved wrong. To understand if the leak is concrete or not we will have to wait, probably for a long time.

In any case, from the description of Tidux it is not clear whether the alleged PlayStation Studios project is a new IP or if it is perhaps a hypothetical reboot of the Siphon Filter or Socom series. Surely something new is booming at Sony, with Guerrilla Games also working on other projects besides Horizon Forbidden West and Bend Studio, authors of Days Gone, who are hiring for a triple A game, just to name a couple of the many teams. of the PlayStation Studios stable.