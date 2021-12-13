PlayStation UK counts the days – Nerd4.life

PS5, PS4 and PC they will see the arrival in first quarter 2022 of a series of games potentially extraordinary, e PlayStation UK he thought it would be appropriate to play the office to get the hype up: after all, there are less than a hundred days to go until their release.

It will begin on January 14 with the PC version of God of War, announced in October, followed on January 28 by Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, the collection containing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. will debut first on PlayStation 5 and to follow on Steam.

On February 4 it will be the turn of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the new chapter of the zombie-based survival action series by Techland, while on February 8 we will finally be able to experience the fascinating combat experience of Sifu, the action game developed by Sloclap inspired by the world of martial arts.

The date of February 18th we are sure you have marked it, because it is the day we will see the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, shown with a new trailer at TGA 2021: Aloy’s new adventure promises really great things and we have no doubt that this further journey into the world of the future will conquer us.

Speaking of travel, on February 25 we will be able to face one full of death and despair with Elden Ring, presented with a story trailer at The Game Awards 2021. After that the quarter will close in a big way on March 4, with the release of Gran Turismo 7, protagonist of a gameplay video on the Deep Forest Raceway just a few days ago.