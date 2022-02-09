Playstation update available today, lots of great news

We’re back at that time of year when Sony is getting ready to tweak the PlayStation firmware. The question, as with every update, will be the changes the players wanted or will Sony be following its own corporate agenda again?

The update is unfolding in your consoles right now and will focus on one aspect that, a couple of years ago, had been unexpectedly changed but that had caused an outcry from users unhappy with the changes. So, get ready psychologically, because once again the update will be rummaging through the way parties are run!

Did we really need it? This is another story. But let’s see what the firmware update provides to prepare us to navigate among the inevitable bugs of the first hour.

PlayStation update: new UI and lots of party changes

As per post on official blog from Sony, the beta update for the PS5 includes some changes to the Interface User, to the way i party and some upgrades accessibility.

Read also -> Play the PS4 with wire, what happens is absurd – VIDEO

In reality, the update was designed for both the PS5 and the PS4 but reading between the lines it is not a question of widespread upgrades, rather a refinement of what is still wrong in one and the other version of the console. In particular, the blog refers to the experimentation of voice commands to manage the opening and closing of games and apps. For now, however, unfortunately it is an experiment intended only for users who participate in the beta and which are located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Of course, if everything goes as Sony hopes, the update will become multilingual in the future.

And then there is the whole paragraph dedicated to the party chat options which clearly reads “in response to community feedback“. There are, for example, news regarding open and closed parties. For now, if you choose an “open” party (which is the one that all your friends can join without an invitation) you can only play with those who participate in the beta while the “closed” groups are available to everyone. Other changes concern the Game Base and the user interface but only for the PS5.

Read also -> Fallout New Vegas, a new and absurd expansion arrives – VIDEO

In particular, we will soon be able to organize the games by genre, choose which ones to keep in plain sight in the home (with the limit of 5 games or apps for each home screen), look at the new trophies and also be advised on which ones to try to conquer. A separate chapter is the experiment concerning accessibility with new languages ​​for the Screen Reader, the mono audio output for headphones.