Playstation vice president accused of pedophilia, horrible footage

A very sad story that sees the vice president of Playstation as the protagonist. The accusations against the manager are of pedophilia

A somewhat sad and very worrying news for Sony. Indeed, the vice president of PlayStation, has been accused of soliciting minors on the Internet for purely sexual purposes. A very special story that pushed the company to a truly unexpected but necessary decision. An attitude that, whatever the author, must be pilloried to prevent such episodes from happening again.

The story closely involved PlayStation Network Senior Vice President of Engineering and Sony executive George Cacioppo. He had been doing this job for 10 years, but it was fired on December 5 this year precisely because of what he did. A situation that has given rise to a real scandal.

The vice president of Playstation and the solicitation of minors for sexual purposes

It all happened at the hands of a group of independent young people called People v Preds. After hearing the different rumors circulating about Sony executive George Cacioppo, they decided to take action. Specifically, at 22:00, on December 4th, they contacted him on Grindr. This is just a dating app and here they are got in touch with Cacioppo organizing the meeting.

A few weeks ago, another episode highlighted a dire situation of abuse by a former Sony employee. This had already brought themedia attention on the company, and the new event only increases the media fuss around the company even more. While Sony has already revealed that they fired Cacioppo, the San Diego police have not given any news regarding the development of the case.

But how did the story that indicted him unfold? The guys from People v Preds, or rather one of them, acted as bait by starting to exchange somewhat intimate messages with the executive. Once Cacioppo came to knowledge of the boy’s real age, at the time of the conversation posing as a minor, has started using sexual terms including sending intimate images. He later made an appointment inside his apartment.

Once the boys arrived in front of his house, when he opened he found a video camera aimed at him for document his real identity live. Then he locked himself in the house, until the police arrived. Later they proceeded to publish both the video and the chats in full. This is why Sony has come to fire George Cacioppo, for the heavy accusations that will now surely continue in court.