PlayStation VR 2 on PS5, Sony patent shows the design of the viewer? – Multiplayer.it

PlayStation VR 2, the new virtual reality headset coming to PS5, could have a design familiar, according to a Sony patent filed a few days ago, to be precise on 21 October.

The Sony patent viewer seen from the side

The Sony patent viewer seen from behind

The Sony patent viewer in a section seen from above

Packed with impressive tech specs for Digital Foundry, PlayStation VR 2 will most likely unveil in the course of 2022, and only then will we finally find out what the device will look like.

However, the patent filed by Sony suggests a substantially smaller device than the first PlayStation VR, really very similar to the AR viewer used in experience Ghostbusters available at Tokyo’s Ginza Park. There he is:

The AR viewer of the Ghostbusters experience

The AR viewer of the Ghostbusters experience

In short, there is the possibility that the Japanese house has used the attraction in augmented reality to obtain important data on the ergonomics of the model and its functionality, and then replace the front of the viewer.

