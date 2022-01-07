PlayStation VR2 and VR2 Sense: the new Sony controllers

To the CES 2022 there is also Sony and took advantage of the event to reveal some interesting news concerning gamers and theirs PlayStation 5. In fact, the new one will arrive on the market during the year PlayStation VR2 headset and the relative VR2 Sense controller, which will make the experience even more immersive.









With the two tools, it will be much more enjoyable to enjoy video games in virtual reality, thanks to a series of sensors and of feedback through which the user can immerse himself in another dimension. It was to make the announcement Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience, who reported the complete specifications of the two devices and stated that through them it will be possible to obtain a game experience that is revolutionary compared to the past. It will take months to know how much they will cost and really put them to the test, but we already know what the first compatible video game will be.

Playstation VR2, the features

The Playstation VR2 headset supports the 4K HDR with a field of view of 110 degrees and a screen OLED, which has a resolution of 2000 × 2040 pixels for each eye and offers a refresh rate of 90 and 120 Hz.

Compared to the past generation, which used the external video camera, this device makes use of 4 internal cameras to locate the user and the controller.

To offer gamers the best, the VR headset allows you to adjust the distance between the lenses and integrates gyroscope, accelerometer And IR proximity sensor. For example, players will be able to experience the acceleration or deceleration of a vehicle as if they were actually in it. In addition, to ensure an even more immersive experience, it returns gods haptic feedback by vibration.

Playstation VR2 can be connected to the game console via a single cable and the USB Type-C port, integrates the microphone it’s a jack input for connecting headphones.

Playstation VR2 Sense

This is the controller to be combined with the Playstion VR2 viewer, integrates the same buttons as the traditional joystick of the Sony console and also uses motion sensors, such as gyroscope and accelerometer. Also in this case it is possible to obtain feedback via vibration.

Playstation VR2 Sense takes advantage of the Bluetooth 5.1, has a door USB-C it’s a rechargeable battery.

The debut date of the two devices is still unknown, but Sony has already announced that Horizon Call of the Mountain will be the first game compatible with the new VR tools.