PlayStation VR2, here are the technical specifications of the viewer for PS5. First game announced

Sony has shared new information on PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality headset designed exclusively for PS5. Once again Hideaki Nishino to offer us more details on the highly anticipated VR viewer: the Senior VP of the SIE Platform Planning & Management department unveiled the technical characteristics of the peripheral, as well as those of the controller PlayStation VR2 Sense, which will integrate haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

PS VR2: 4K HDR graphics, OLED display, 120Hz and haptic feedback

As we read in the post published on the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation VR2 will allow players to “live even more intense experiences like never before”, not only thanks to the new generation of titles in development for the viewer, but also with the new technologies implemented in the peripheral for virtual reality. Specifically, we speak of “high visual fidelity, new sensory features and optimized detection”, all flanked by a single cable configuration that makes us forget the complex setup of the first PS VR.

On the graphics front, PS VR2 will support resolution 4K andHDR (High Dynamic Range), with a 110 degree field of view And foveated rendering, technology found in some VR headsets that uses eye tracking to maximize graphics performance. PS VR2 indeed capable of detect eye movement to provide additional input for the game character and thus offer new and intuitive in-game interaction modes.

We also find a display OLED with 2000 x 2040 resolution per eye, with an update frequency ranging from 90 to 120 Hz. Among the ‘sensory’ features we find the haptic feedback, which will allow players to perceive, for example, “a character’s accelerated heart rate during moments of tension, the passage of objects whizzing near the character’s head or the thrust of an accelerating vehicle”.

Display technology OLED Screen resolution 2000 x 2040 per eye Screen refresh rate 90 Hz, 120 Hz Optics separation Adjustable Field of view About 110 degrees Sensors Motion sensor: six-axis motion detection system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer) – Usage sensor: infrared proximity sensor Cameras 4 cameras for viewer and controller detection – IR camera for eye detection, one for each eye Feedback Vibration on the viewer Communication with PS5 USB Type-C Audio Input: built-in microphone – Output: stereo headphone input

The controller made for PlayStation VR2 responds to the name of PS VR2 Sense. The device integrates the same haptic feedback ei adaptive triggers seen on PS5’s DualSense controller. The motion sensor is based on a six-axis detection system and flanked by a capacitive sensor for the tactile finger detection via IR LED. PS VR2 Sense will communicate with PS5 via Bluetooth 5.1 and can be recharged with a cable USB Type-C.

Buttons [Destra]PS button, Options button, action buttons (circle / cross), R1 button, R2 button, right stick / R3 button [Sinistra]PS button, create button, action buttons (triangle / square), L1 button, L2 button, left stick / L3 button Tracking / Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-Axis Motion Detection System (Three-Axis Gyroscope + Three-Axis Accelerometer) – Capacitive Sensor: Touch Finger Sensing IR LEDs: Position Sensing Feedback Trigger effect (on R2 / L2 button), haptic feedback (via single actuator per unit) Brings USB Type-C port Communication Bluetooth 5.1 Battery Type: Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery

Horizon Call of the Mountain, the first adventure for PS VR2

With the reveal of the technical specifications of PS VR2 and the VR2 Sense controller comes the announcement of the first game developed exclusively for the new headset.

Let’s talk about Horizon Call of the Mountain and, as the title suggests, it is a spin-off of the popular franchise of Guerrilla. The Dutch studio collaborated with the team of Firesprite (PlayStation Studios) to create an unprecedented gaming experience: “Spectacular graphics and all-new PS VR2 Sense controllers redefine the sense of complete involvement in the world of Horizon”, explains Jan-Bart van Beek, Studio Director of Guerrilla.

In Call of the Mountain we will not impersonate Aloy, but a new character. In the course of the adventure, van Beek teases, we will also meet the iconic protagonist of Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, as well as other familiar faces. Soon the developers will share more information regarding the protagonist of the VR title.

“We can not wait to welcome fans of virtual reality in our wonderful Horizon community to offer everyone unforgettable experiences. Horizon Call of the Mountain was developed together with the Firesprite team and we will reveal more information soon about what awaits you in the game “, concludes Jan-Bart van Beek.