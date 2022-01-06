PlayStation VR2, video of the presentation at CES 2022 with Jim Ryan – Nerd4.life

PlayStation VR2 was presented to CES 2022 from Jim Ryan and above you can see the video of the event, in which the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment actually announced the official name of the new virtual reality headset and its specifications.

Ryan’s intervention occurred in conjunction with the publication of the technical characteristics of PlayStation VR2 on the PlayStation Blog, while Horizon: Call of the Mountain was announced with a teaser on the stage of CES 2022.

“Innovation for PlayStation means we need to be at the forefront of exploring new technologies capable of delivering unprecedented entertainment experiences, “said Ryan.” The virtual reality is at the heart of this philosophy. ”

PlayStation VR2, the official name announced at CES 2022

“With the next generation of VR for PS5 our goal is to provide the ultimate entertainment experience for gamers. Today I am delighted to be able to announce the official name of our next-gen virtual reality system: PlayStation VR2. Our next-gen controllers will be called Sense Controller. “

“PlayStation VR2 will introduce a new generation of games in virtual reality, which will allow users to perceive a greater sense of presence and to become even more involved in virtual worlds as soon as they put on the headset and hold the controllers. “

“PlayStation VR2 will put the power of technology and the creativity of developers at the service of players, which will result in experiences capable of arousing a wide spectrum of emotions. The headset will use the most sophisticated solutions to a truly next-gen experience. “