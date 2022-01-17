PlayStation wants to copy the Xbox Game Pass? For Phil Spencer it is the right way to go – Nerd4.life

Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, isn’t worried about the rumors they want PlayStation intent on copying theXbox Game Pass with his new subscription. Indeed, according to him, it is the right way to go, because the market is now heading in this direction.

Spencer talked about it in an interview with Ryan McCaffrey of IGN, in which the issue, born from several rumors, was addressed directly: “As you will have understood, many of these things are intertwined with each other, starting from backwards compatibility, intended as a way to build a library of games distributed on PC and console at the same time. […] Knowing the arrival of the Game Pass and our willingness to bring it to multiple platforms, all of these choices end up overlapping.

I don’t want to make it seem like we understood everything before the others, but I think the right answer is to make your customers understand that they can play where they want, when they want, giving them the choice to build their own library, while being transparent. on PC initiatives, as we did with cross-gen and other things. So when I hear that others are doing things similar to Game Pass or landing on PC, it makes sense to me because I consider it the right answer.“

Spencer later stated that he does not consider the possibility of PlayStation copying Xbox as a confirmation that he made the right choices by coming first with the Game Pass. For him it is only proof that it was already clear for some time as theindustry was going in this direction: “I do not consider it as validation. In reality, when I talk to our teams, I define it as something inevitable. So we must continue to innovate and continue to compete, because the things we are doing can also be advantageous in today’s market, but they are only based on the fact that we came first, not that we have created something that others cannot do. “

For Spencer, the arrival of other competitors is a stimulus that strengthens Xbox and pushes everyone to do better and better: “Because I believe the right answer is to launch great games, on PC, on consoles, on the cloud, making them available from launch day by subscription. I expect this to be what our competitors will do as well.“