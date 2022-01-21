PlayStation’s dad doesn’t want to know about the metaverse: “it doesn’t make sense”

The technological industries and, consequently, the videogame ones are now aiming more and more at metaverse, with the aim of creating an increasingly interconnected virtual world: in this sense, PlayStation has shown that it wants to bet a lot on virtual reality.

Not surprisingly, Sony announced a few weeks ago PlayStation VR2, with the intention of being a direct competitor of headsets such as Oculus Quest 2 by Meta and Facebook, one of the first tech giants who wanted to invest heavily in this concept.

Microsoft too has shown that he strongly believes in this initiative, declaring that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be important precisely to build your own metaverse.

The idea, however, did not conquer everyone, and there is also one of the most skeptical Ken Kutaragi, the father of the first PlayStation and former president of Sony Entertainment.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the inventor of PlayStation has not in fact said he is convinced that the metaverse and virtual reality can really represent the future, admitting to not understand its charm at all:

“Being in the real world is very important, but the metaverse is about making the virtual world near-real, and I can’t understand what the sense is“.

Ken Kutaragi also strongly objected to the idea of ​​wanting himself transform into avatar instead of remaining oneself, in reference to virtual reality viewers, underlining that according to his opinion “it is no different from using anonymous messaging sites“.

VR headsets would also simply be “annoying»: The father of PlayStation has in fact admitted that he does not like the isolation of the user from the real reality.

In short, according to Kutaragi it would be more important to focus on how to make the world we see better today rather than focusing on the digitization of reality: we’ll see if the metaverse actually becomes the future of video games.

One of the first video games to have strongly believed in this idea was STALKER 2, however, forced to turn around after the controversy of users on the use of NFTs.

We’ll see if Sony, unlike Kutaragi’s wishes, will decide to invest in a similar project to The Sandbox and therefore to make the PlayStation metaverse a reality.