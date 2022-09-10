Plaza Carlos III, ‘the largest museum in Cuba’

The Carlos III Shopping Center, opened in October 1997 by the CIMEX corporation and today Charles III Squareis he largest shopping complex in Havana and, therefore, in Cuba; however, for many of those who visit it, it represents nothing more than “a great museum”: they go to look at it without being able to buy.

With its four floors of galleries and an attached parking building, the shopping center was conditioned for sales in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC)the diabolical governmental spawn for plunder the currency of Cubans with meager offers at astronomical prices.

A small department was assigned as the premises of the virtual store EnvoyCuba, registered in Canada, and only the so-called small market was destined for the controlled sale in national currency to the population, by the ration book. Some coffee shops inflationary priceswhere a plate of spaghetti costs 300 pesos, and expensive electrical appliances, complete the bleak picture.

In the back of the center, consumers corresponding to wineries from the Príncipe and Pueblo Nuevo popular councils, from the Plaza de la Revolución municipality, gathered this week. Although the rustic information board advertised other products, lThe only existing offer was a package of chicken and a liter of oil per kernel to the warehouses that they had to buy, according to the rotation established by the authorities.

“Today it is my grocery store’s turn to buy and I hope to get chicken and oil,” said a man who claimed to be in line since 5:00 in the morning. “I don’t have to buy again until October. This is hot here, but what I can’t do is get upset.”

The agglomeration of people in the back of Plaza Carlos III to buy in the market, contrasted with the desert interior panorama of the shopping complex. Under unbearable heat, the clerks fanned themselves on the access ramp, looking askance towards their departments in case some lost client entered them.

“The consoles for the air conditioning are working, but there are breaks and they don’t cool well,” said one of the shop assistants. “We have been working under these conditions for a long time. This is dead, since we went to MLC little is sold. What is sold the most the few foodstuffs that are taken out from time to time, but in general the complex is maintained as you see it, with few clients. Nothing was offered for the new school year “, he finished to continue fanning himself.

In appliance stores, to cite examples, prices are through the roof. A flat screen TV costs 836 MLC; a small air conditioner, 513 MLC.

Those figures are prohibitive for ordinary Cubans who do not receive remittances from the outside. The MLC is around 155 pesos on the black marketso the television costs a citizen who lives on his salary 125,400 pesos, a figure that he will not reach even if he saves all his life.

The old commercial activity in the surroundings of Plaza Carlos III has been replaced by rows of retirees who sell cigarettes and various items, but of little value, in the portals. The decline of the gigantic complex, supposed leader of retail sales in hard currency, is evident.