Plaza Las Américas announces the arrival of new businesses in preparation for the Christmas shopping season

In preparation for the Christmas shopping season, the administration of Plaza Las Américas announced the opening of new stores and commercial spaces that will add to the existing commercial offer.

As reported by El Nuevo Día, consumers can now visit Designer Eyes and Loyal Friends, while Arby’s, Michael Kors and Windsor Fashion will join them in the coming weeks. Liage, Vélez, APM Mónaco and Dave & Buster’s stores are expected to join the opening streak between November and December, ahead of the Christmas season.

“We continue to expand and strengthen our offer in fashion, gastronomy and entertainment with the opening of these new establishments for the enjoyment of all our visitors. Many are brands that consumers have been requesting from us and are finally in Plaza or with plans to open sometime this year,” said Franklin Domenech, general manager of Plaza Las Américas. “With all these openings, we added more than 58,000 square feet in consumer offerings,” he concluded.

Designer Eyes is a boutique optician, which has a wide selection of frames and glasses from luxury designers such as: Cartier, Balmain, Dior, Chrome Hearts, Chanel and Jacques Marie Mage, among others. The new store is located on the first level next to Mango in a space of approximately 1,800 square feet.

For its part, Loyal Friends, is a cart with specialized products for puppies such as collars, leashes and harness brand Bestia Collars, personalized ID, and sports team clothing. It is located on the first level, in the corridor between JCPenney and Macy’s.

On the agenda the opening of Dave & Buster’s

Other new stores that confirmed their arrival in Puerto Rico and are expected to open to the public this year are Liage, Vélez, APM Mónaco and Dave & Buster’s.

Liage is a store of face, skin and hair care products for both men and women, which will be located in the old Magritte premises on the second level, in a space of approximately 800 square feet. He will also open his first store in Puerto Rico for the well-known Colombian brand Vélez, specializing in handmade leather and fur goods and fashion pieces. This chain established its first store in 1994 and today has over 330 stores in 7 countries. Vélez will locate in a space of about 2,200 square feet on the first level of the shopping center, between Valija and Forever Crystals. It will have a large selection of purses, wallets, card holders, key rings, bracelets and accessories for men and women.

Heading into “Early Bird Friday,” APM Monaco will open in the former Godiva location on the first level in approximately 850 square feet, across from Macy’s. Founded in 1982, APM Monaco is a contemporary fashion jewelry brand associated with Monaco elegance and the lifestyle of the South of France.

For the month of December, the long-awaited opening of Dave & Buster’s is expected, which will be located on the third level of the Central Atrium. This will be the new entertainment concept in the shopping center that combines video games, a restaurant and a bar to offer a special option for everyone in the family.

During the month of September, the Arby’s restaurant is expected to open, in the La Terraza area, and the reopening of Michael Kors, on the first level of the central atrium.

For October it would be the turn of Windsor Fashion, which is a store where the public can reinvent their fashion style, keep up with the latest trends and get the latest fashion tips for every important moment of their lives. The store will be located on the second level across from the north fountain escalators, in a space of nearly 6,300 square feet.

The mall also announced the relocations of La Esquina Famosa and Roma. La Esquina Famosa was relocated to the first level (former Disney space), next to Toys 4 Fun, and Roma is now in a 6,000-square-foot space on the second level, next to T-Mobile.